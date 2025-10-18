Spy Poetry: Week One by Sally Bliumis-Dunn

Editor’s Note: The poet, through many fine and surprising images, describes the miniature miracle of her newborn grandchild.

Week One

She sleeps and eats, and all the while stays curled

as though still inside my daughter’s body,

in that thick calm of muffled sound that held her,

must be soothing her still

here in the room though none of us can feel it.

She is fine like a ringlet of fiddlehead fern

before it unfurls in the summer forest,

spiraled frond, close to the ground,

most of the plant still root and rhizome

hidden beneath the earth.

Her face, placid as a newly polished stone,

that sits with its perfect even weight

in the curve of an open palm.

All afternoon the soft snail of her

sleeps on her father’s chest.