Tred Avon Players Goes Hot n’ Cole in Oxford: A Chat with Director Marcia Gilliam and TAP’s Sammie Adams-Mercer

Tred Avon Players keeps its 2025 season swinging with Hot ‘n’ Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration, directed by Marcia Gilliam. A familiar face to TAP audiences, Gilliam, in our short Spy interview, notes why this light, witty tribute to one of America’s greatest songwriters will be a big crowd-pleaser when it opens next weekend. More than forty Porter tunes—sharp, romantic, and clever as ever—fill the stage in a mix of new arrangements and classic charm.

The show also comes as TAP welcomes its new executive director, Sammie Adams-Mercer, who highlights the logistics of the production.

Hot ‘n’ Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration! runs for eight performances, Thursdays through Sundays, from October 23–November 2 at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd, Oxford, Md. Showtimes: Thursday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, available at tredavonplayers.org or by calling (410) 226-0061

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For tickets and more information, please visit the TAP website.