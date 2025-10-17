HomePorts Announces Two New Members to the Board of Directors

HomePorts, Inc. today announced two new board members who will each support the organization’s mission of helping Kent County

residents ages 55+ remain independently and safely in their own homes.

“We’re excited to expand our board with two new members who bring new and diverse experience to our work,” said HomePorts Board President John Murphy, MD. “We are working diligently to ensure HomePorts’ board and leadership represents a variety of experts from the fields of senior healthcare, elder-related law, volunteer leadership, non-profit communications and fundraising, and governmental and public relations. Our newest board members are no exception.”

The new board members began their three-year terms with HomePorts in September 2025, and can serve a maximum of two terms. The two new board members are Fannie Hobba-Shenk and Nensi Fiorenini.

Fannie Hobba-Shenk Fannie Hobba Shenk joined the HomePorts board of directors, having recently retired from Washington College where she worked for more than 15 years in roles that included Alumni Engagement Director, Associate Director of Advancement, Major Gift Officer, Reunion Giving Officer and Administrative Assistant for Advancement.

Nensi Fiorenini Most recently, Nensi has served as Chairman of the Board for the Senior Citizens Lobby in Washington, DC. In this role, Nensi has driven impactful change, representing the interests and advocating for the well-being of senior citizens at the policy level, while shifting the organizational focus to social security reform.

To learn more about the HomePorts board and read full bios, visit www.homeports.org