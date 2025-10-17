Echo Hill Outdoor School to Host Community Trunk or Treat Event Presented by PNC Bank

Echo Hill Outdoor School will host its first annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 25, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the foot of High Street in Chestertown.

This free, family-friendly event invites community members to enjoy a safe and festive Halloween experience. Attendees can walk through a collection of creatively decorated trunks, collect candy, and celebrate the season together. Costumes are encouraged, and all children and their families are welcome.

PNC Bank is serving as the Presenting Sponsor of the event, helping make this celebration possible for our community.

Echo Hill Outdoor School (EHOS) is currently seeking individuals, families, organizations, and businesses to participate by decorating their vehicles and distributing candy to trick-or-treaters. EHOS will provide the candy for distribution, and cash prizes will be awarded to the top three decorated trunks.

“This is a fun way to celebrate Halloween as a community,” said Adrienne Wrona of Echo Hill Outdoor School. “We’re thrilled to partner with PNC Bank to make this event possible and look forward to seeing the creativity and excitement everyone brings.”

Participation spaces for decorated trunks are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To register your vehicle, please email Peter Rice, Executive Director, at [email protected] or call 410-348-5880.

For more information about Echo Hill Outdoor School, visit www.ehos.org.