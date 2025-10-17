Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore (BBBSES) is shining a spotlight on the power of mentoring during Bullying Prevention Month and Beyond.

Standing Strong Together: Mentoring Stops Bullying Before it Starts

Maryland Eastern Shore – October 2025 – Big Brothers

Bullying continues to be a pressing issue on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. According to the most recent Maryland Department of Health’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey completed by Maryland Eastern Shore high school students, 18.4% have been bullied in school, 15.9% were cyberbullied, 38.5% felt sad or hopeless. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for mentors to inspire confidence, competence, and caring for local youth.

“Mentorship changes lives,” said Jessica Mimms, Executive Director of BBBSES. “A caring adult mentor helps a child not only navigate the challenges of bullying but also build the confidence, competence, and caring they need to stand up for themselves and others. Mentoring prevents youth from being bullied, and it also prevents them from becoming bullies.”

Mentorship prevents bullying, promotes positive mental health, and builds confidence in local youth. According to the agency’s most recent report, 99% of youth matched with a mentor improved their self-confidence, ability to express feelings, and decision-making, while 93% reported an improved sense of their future.

“Our vision is for every child to feel safe, supported, and strong,” Mimms said. “Having a mentor gives youth the tools to face adversity, make positive choices, and create a future where bullying has no place.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore invites the community to join in this mission during Bullying Prevention Month and beyond. The agency will host a virtual anti bullying session for parents and mentors on Wednesday, November 5th at 6:30pm at youtube.com/user/BBBSES. The session will include topics of how to prevent bullying, types of bullying , how to advocate for self, how to stand up against bullying, and the difference between bullying and tattling.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore

For more than 40 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters has helped ignite the potential of youth on Maryland’s Eastern Shore through programs, enrichment activities, and resources tailored to the growing needs of the community. Donations, volunteer mentors, and community partnerships ensure that every child has the guidance and resources they need to thrive. For more Information or to become a volunteer mentor, please call (410) 543-2447 or visit www.shorebiglittle.org. Keep updated on the latest agency highlights and news by following BBBSES on social media, Facebook @BBBSES, Instagram @shorebigs, and X @ESBigs