We the People / No Kings Rally, 10/18

Join UUC members in proclaiming that We the People say “No Kings” in America!

Saturday, October 18, 1-3 pm

Fountain Park, Chestertown

There will be SIGN-Making opportunities at Dems HQ, 357 High Street:

Friday, 10/17, 3-5 pm

Saturday, 10/18, 9-noon

The rally begins at 1pm on Saturday.

It will start in Fountain Park with a rally: speakers, music, and camaraderie. SPEAKERS: Heather Mizeur, former Maryland Delegate; Wayne Gilchrest, former US Representative; Professor Adam Goodheart, Director, Starr Center for the Study of the American Experience at Washington College; Rosie Ramsey Granillio, Chestertown native and Central American solidarity activist, co-founder of Eñe – the Hispanic Community Cultural Alliance for Kent County. and Silvia Gonzalez Roman and Jen Gloede, Co-Founders, Eastern Shore Indivisible.

Then, we’ll carry our protest signs one block over to Rt. 213 to let the passing traffic know that We the People will not be silenced.

We invite all UUC members and friends who are attending the rally to be part of a spontaneous protest choir. A member of an official Rapid Respinse choir in northern Virginia will be with us and will help lead us in easy protest songs. Singing ability is much less important than enthusiasm!