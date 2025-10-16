Vital Structures By Artist Lynn Goldstein Opens With Reception at The Zebra Gallery

The Zebra Gallery will host an opening reception for Vital Structures, a solo exhibition by Lynn Goldstein, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 7. The show runs through December 5.

The Virginia-based artist is known for her abstract atmospheric landscapes. Goldstein is particularly inspired by the hills, trees, and reflective waters of her childhood home in southern West Virginia. In Vital Structures, she explores how nature sustains and connects people.

“Just as connective tissue supports and gives structure within the human body, I see nature in a similar light,” Goldstein said. “Trees offer the air we breathe and teach us resilience. “Mountains stand as symbols of strength and timelessness. Water can calm or energize. Nature holds us together.”

In her paintings, Goldstein uses unconventional tools, such as chisels, scrapers, and sandpaper, to introduce textures inspired by nature and the passage of time, drawing from her admiration for weathered frescos and crumbling walls.

“Lynn’s work evokes questions about nature’s design and the human’s place in it,” said gallery owner Susan Schauer John. “Each piece is its own meditation.”

Goldstein’s work has been displayed at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City. Additionally, her work is in the collection of the Schar Cancer Institute, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and the U.S. Department of State, among other public and government organizations.

The opening reception is free and open to the public.

The Zebra Gallery is located at 5 N. Harrison Street, Easton, MD, across from the Historic Tidewater Inn. For more information, visit www.thezebragallery.com. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, or by appointment.