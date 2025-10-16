RiverArts Studio Tour Opens October 18

Do you find yourself looking for an excuse to get out on these cooler, sunny, Fall days? Why not plan a visit to historic Chestertown, MD for The Annual Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour on the weekends of October 18/19 and 25/26 from 10-5 each day. This year, over 30 artists are opening their studios so you can see them at work, ask them questions, and have a chance to purchase their artwork at studio prices. Make the Chestertown River Arts Gallery 353 High Street your first stop and pick up a map and brochure for this self-guided tour. You’ll see artwork made by our local artists at the “Eastern Shore Life” display in the Gallery and there is even more art to see in the windows around town. You can find more information about the Studio Tour and Tour Artists at our website, www.ctownra.org.

Three of our featured artists make up the Blueberry Pie and Art Society, located right next door to the RiverArts Gallery at 341 High Street. Roberta Ingram, Kathleen Quinn, and Anne Singer, have been friends for a long time, they met in art class with Mary Pritchard and, along with Mary, started going to Maine in the summer. When they decided they wanted a dedicated workspace, it made sense to do it together!

They continue to visit Maine each year, to paint and search for the best blueberry pie! Their studio is delightfully welcoming, you’ll see wonderful works. Among their works created in oil, pastel, gouache, and acrylic (Roberta) you will find inspiring landscapes, captivating still life, and stunning portraits of both people and animals. All three are supporters and long time members of Chestertown River Arts. You’ll also find their work at local and national shows.

When you visit artist Diane Hunt at her farm, 301 Hoffecker Rd, Chestertown MD, you’ll be rewarded with her breathtaking oil paintings of Eastern shore landscapes, dogs and other farm animals. Her work captures the beauty of her surroundings, and the special relationship between people and the animals in their lives. You can even commission Diane to capture, through her art, a portrait of your favorite pet. She is a juried member of the Oil Painters of America, the American Artists Professional League, and the Plein Air Painters of the Chesapeake Bay.

So come spend a day or two in this charming, historic town on the Chester River. Take time to visit with our artists, and as you walk along High Street don’t miss the RiverArts Clay Studio where you can sign up for a class, and next door is the RiverArts Store where you might find that perfect gift to take home.

Lead photo is of Diane Hunt