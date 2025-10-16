Letter to the Editor: Ward 1 Candidates
Janice King says
Dear, Residents of Chestetown
Nikita Beck Burt is the transformative leader Chestertown has been waiting for, boasting an impressive record of community service, dedication to inclusivity, and a lifelong passion for creating positive change. As a devoted resident and advocate, Nikita has consistently demonstrated her ability to drive progress and uplift her community. By electing Nikita, Chestertown can break free from the scandals and deception of the past and embark on a brighter, more inclusive future. When we go to the polls on November 4th vote in for the change we deserve.
Thank you
Nancy Berger and Janice King
