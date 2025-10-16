Letter to the Editor: Ward 1 Candidates

Dear Neighbors,

Tuesday, November 4, will be the election for a new Mayor and for Ward 1 Council seat. We would like to share information with you on those candidates we support. (If you don’t live in Ward 1, just skip the third paragraph!)

Mark Mumford is running for Mayor. He is a well-known figure in our town—from leading the Kent County Community Marching Band to heading the county circuit court as clerk for 30 years to being seen around and about town all his life. Mark has the experience, the deep appreciation of Chestertown and what makes our town special, as well as the deep community ties needed to be an effective Mayor of our beloved town. He knows how to get things done. We have attached the information card he is sharing around town. Just take a look at the extensive list of his community service credentials—he knows our whole community inside out! We have known Mark almost since we moved to Chestertown 18 years ago; he has our wholehearted support to be our next Mayor.

Dwight Zilinskas is running to represent Ward 1. He has earned his community “chops” by chairing the Town’s Recreation Committee. We met Dwight last week when he was visiting houses in Ward 1, knocking on doors, handing out a card with his information, and talking about local issues. (He has been all over Ward 1 except to Heron Point, which comprises a third of Ward 1—he was “banned” when he asked permission to visit there, so if you live at Heron Point and haven’t heard from Dwight, that’s why.) We were impressed with his love for our town, his demonstrated commitment through service on the Recreation Commission, and his stated commitment to be vigilant, questioning, and transparent if elected. He also has extensive business experience, which is essential to knowing how to work with Town staff and keeping the wheels of our Town government moving smoothly. For more information about Dwight, read this article in the Chestertown Spy

We understand that the League of Women Voters will be hosting a Candidates Forum next Tuesday, October 21, 6 pm, 2d floor of Town Hall. Join us there to hear Mark, Dwight, and all the candidates. And please vote on November 4.

Best,

Barb Jorgenson & David Bowering