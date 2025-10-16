Helping Workplaces Support Mental Health

Creating workplaces that support workers’ mental health is important as rising concerns about safety and mental health continue to appear in the news. For All Seasons is sharing ways businesses can create workplaces that support mental health and how to recognize the warning signs in a co-worker who might be struggling.

Since COVID, most workplaces have realized the need to address mental health concerns. From financial stress to feeling excluded or working in unhealthy environments, a range of factors can influence how employees experience mental health at work.

“More workers today are looking for workplaces that support mental health when they seek future job opportunities. In the U.S., one in five adults experiences a mental illness, and less than half receive treatment. As employers, we need to be aware of this,” shares Beth Anne Dorman, President and CEO of For All Seasons.

Dorman shares that employers can offer mental health support to their employees in different ways. These include:

Connection and Community – fostering positive social interactions and relationships in the workplace supports worker well-being

Work-Life Harmony – supporting employees in balancing the demands of their jobs with their personal lives

Recognition and Care – helping people know that their work is valued and as an individual they matter to those around them

Opportunity for Growth – creating more opportunities for workers to accomplish goals based on their skills and growth

“Helping businesses and co-workers recognize the warning signs of common mental health conditions and getting workers the help they need is also top of mind for many employers today. Knowing the warning signs is an important first step.” Dorman adds.

General types of changes that could signal someone is struggling with their mental health include: changes in appearance, changes in behavior or mood, withdrawal, and changes in thinking.

Dorman shares that if someone sees a coworker exhibiting any of these types of changes over time, it is important to be proactive. Checking in with someone you have concerns about, listening without judgment, and connecting them to resources could help.

For All Seasons offers both mental health and leadership trainings in the community to help businesses and organizations improve workplace culture and lead from a place of courage and understanding when tackling some of these issues. For further information, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit www.forallseasonsinc.org.

For All Seasons Behavioral Health & Rape Crisis Center offers mental health services, victim and crisis support, and education & outreach on Maryland’s Mid-Shore and throughout the state. The agency’s unique model of care ensures anyone can receive the highest-quality, trauma-certified mental health care when they need it, regardless of language or ability to pay. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.