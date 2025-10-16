Environmental Concern Honors Retiring Leaders and Welcomes New Officers

Environmental Concern (EC), a leading non-profit dedicated to all aspects of wetlands, is honoring the retirement of longtime leaders President Suzanne Pittenger-Slear and Senior Vice President Gene Slear. Together, they have guided the organization with vision and dedication for more than 25 years, leaving a legacy of restored habitats, healthier waterways, and enduring community partnerships across Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic region.

EC’s founder, Dr. Edgar Garbisch, developed the protocol for wetland restoration over 40 years ago. His vision and determination led to the creation of the nation’s first native plant nursery dedicated to wetland restoration, and positioning EC as a national leader in living shoreline techniques. More than 50 years later, his legacy of innovation and stewardship continues to inspire EC’s work.

As Senior Vice President, Gene Slear managed hundreds of restoration projects, pioneering the use of native plants to restore tidal and non-tidal habitats. A passionate advocate for living shorelines, Gene emphasized the importance of nature-based resilience in the face of extreme storm events. Working with EC’s wetland practitioners, engineers and scientists, Gene expanded Dr. Garbisch’s protocols to manage the more erosive conditions caused by climate change.

Among the many memorable projects during their tenure are:

Poplar Island Planting Project – Over half a million species planted by EC staff in Cell 3D.

Fishing Bay Living Shoreline Restoration – 478,000 native species grown and installed by EC staff on Elliott Island in Dorchester County, preventing the breach of the island’s only access road.

Town of North Beach Living Shoreline – A collaborative project involving all EC departments and more than 300 Calvert County ninth graders in a student education program.

Historic Wye House Living Shoreline Restoration Project.

Tilghman Island Living Shoreline and Pond Creation.

San Domingo Creek Living Shoreline and the St Michaels Nature Trail.

Together, Suzanne and Gene leave EC well-positioned for its next chapter, with a committed team and a strong foundation for the future. Under their leadership, EC has created and restored hundreds of acres of wetlands in 14 Maryland counties and 5 neighboring states. Their work includes miles of living shoreline in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, replacing hardened structures with natural solutions that protect communities, improve water quality, and enhance habitat.

Reflecting on her tenure, Suzanne Pittenger-Slear shared: “Leading Environmental Concern alongside our talented staff and dedicated partners has been a life-changing experience. Gene and I are profoundly thankful for the lasting relationships we’ve built with colleagues, clients, and supporters, all of whom have been essential to EC’s success. It has been a privilege to contribute to Environmental Concern’s mission, and to witness the difference our collective efforts have made for wetland habitats across the region. As we transition from the St. Michaels campus to our new location in Trappe, we take great pride in EC’s role as a Founding Partner of the St. Michaels Nature Trail – a gift that will connect people with nature for generations. We are equally proud that EC’s former nursery will become one of the few public parks in Talbot County with water access.”

Board member Conrad Gordon praised their impact: “Suzanne and Gene’s pragmatic leadership has transformed Environmental Concern into a force for positive environmental change. Their legacy of hundreds of acres of restored habitat will continue to benefit our ecosystems for years to come.”

Board member Wes Tower added: “I am deeply grateful to Suzanne and Gene for their 25 years of dedicated service to Environmental Concern. Their passion and commitment have guided the organization through challenges and opportunities alike, always keeping the mission at the center. Because of their leadership, Environmental Concern is not only strong today but also prepared for an exciting new chapter of strategic growth and measurable outcomes. On a personal note, I’ve been inspired by their example and the way they’ve led with both vision and heart. Their legacy will be felt in the work we continue to do and in the many lives they’ve touched along the way.”

New Leadership for the Next Chapter

At EC’s annual board meeting, new officers were elected to carry the mission forward. Paige Cahall has been named President, and Joseph Miller has been appointed Vice President.

Ms. Cahall, who joined EC in 2013 as Financial Administrator and later served as Treasurer, brings years of expertise in fiscal management and non-profit leadership. She played a key role in shaping EC’s strategic and financial policies. “I am honored to step into the role of President of Environmental Concern,” said Ms. Cahall. “As I accept this responsibility, I am dedicated to furthering EC’s mission and building on its legacy. It is an honor to be leading such a great team of environmental stewards as we work together to strengthen partnerships, expand our outreach, and make a positive impact in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.”

Mr. Miller, a licensed landscape architect in Maryland, joined EC’s Restoration team in 2019. With graduate degrees in ecology and landscape architecture, he has contributed to projects ranging from watershed restoration to residential shoreline design.

“At Environmental Concern, the merging of environmental design and science is essential for successful restoration projects,” said Mr. Miller. “As Paige and I take on these leadership roles, we feel a tremendous responsibility to ensure the continued success of this organization for the benefit of the public and future generations.”

Looking Ahead

EC is expanding the nursery operation to meet the ever-increasing demand for native wetland vegetation and to strengthen the non-profit’s leadership role in native species horticulture and wetland restoration and education. This relocation unlocks fresh possibilities for growth and innovation, honoring the vision and legacy of all who have shaped Environmental Concern since 1972.

As EC begins this NEXT chapter, it remains steadfast in its 53-year mission: to create and restore wetlands, promote native plants, and create healthier shorelines for generations to come.

About Environmental Concern

Founded in 1972, Environmental Concern (EC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving water quality and enhancing natural habitats through wetland restoration, living shoreline creation, native plant propagation, and education. EC serves communities across Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic, fostering environmental stewardship and building resilience through nature-based solutions.