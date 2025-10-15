MENU

October 15, 2025

Maryland Caucus Podcast with Foxwell and Mitchell: Will the State Get the Open Primaries It Wants?

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the State and region.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss whether former Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford’s lawsuit to create an open primary election could actually change Maryland’s closed primary system. They also share their “hot takes” on all things good and bad in the State.

This video is approximately 16 minutes in length.

