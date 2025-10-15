Kappa Sigma’s Pancake Breakfast Benefiting Veterans’ Charities

The Kappa Sigma Fraternity at Washington College, Chestertown MD, has a long and proud tradition of supporting veterans’ charities, primarily through its semi-annual charity pancake breakfast. Since its inception, this event has raised nearly $100,000 for the Kappa Sigma Military Heroes Campaign – a composite charity serving the medical, psychological, physical, and housing needs of America’s veterans – one pancake at a time.

This semester’s pancake breakfast will be held on Saturday 1 November at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Chestertown (101 N Cross St, Chestertown, MD 21620) 8am-1pm. As usual, a donation of $5.00 – 100% of which goes to charity – gets you all-you-can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, juices, and coffee.

This year, 100% of ticket sales and all donations will be donated to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, an assisted living ands skilled nursing facility catering to Maryland Veterans. To learn more about this important resource for Maryland Veterans, click here.