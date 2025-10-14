Martin’s House & Barn Welcomes Four New Members to Board of Directors

Martin’s House & Barn is proud to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors, each bringing valuable expertise and a deep commitment to strengthening our community.

Joining the board are:

Dr. Tia Bell, MSW – Youth Services Director, Channel Marker (Dorchester and Denton). Dr. Bell brings extensive experience in youth services and mental health advocacy, ensuring that the voices and needs of young people remain central to community solutions.

Mr. Kevin Callahan – Director of Advancement, Wye River Upper School. Mr. Callahan has deep experience in nonprofit operations and fundraising, with a proven record of strengthening organizational sustainability. His expertise will support Martin’s House & Barn as it continues to grow its capacity to serve families experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

Mr. Andrew Carroll – Owner, Bayside Market, Rock Hall. Mr. Carroll has extensive experience in grocery store management. His perspective on food distribution and commitment to addressing food insecurity will help the organization continue to meet the growing needs of families across the Mid-Shore.

Ms. Michelle Hall – Director of Constituent Engagement and Event Management, Chesapeake College. Ms. Hall brings broad experience in engagement, outreach, and event management, strengthening the organization’s ability to connect with supporters and build awareness of its mission.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Bell, Mr. Callahan, Mr. Carroll, and Ms. Hall to our Board of Directors,” said Deborah Hudson Vornbrock, Executive Director of Martin’s House & Barn. “Their expertise and community leadership will be invaluable as we continue our work to provide shelter, food, and hope to families in need across the Mid-Shore.”

Martin’s House & Barn continues to serve as a vital resource for families experiencing homelessness and hunger, providing emergency shelter, food pantry services, and a range of supportive programs grounded in compassion and dignity. The addition of these four outstanding leaders strengthens the organization’s vision for a community where every family has the opportunity to thrive.

For more information about Martin’s House & Barn or ways to support its mission, please visit www. MartinsHouseandBarn.org.