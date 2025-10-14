Kent vs. QA Sheriffs Hoops Rivalry to Benefit Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore

Get ready for a fierce, friendly rivalry with a purpose! The Kent and Queen Anne’s County Sheriffs’ Departments are prepping for a high-energy basketball game to raise awareness and funds for Rebuilding Together Eastern Shore (RTES). This family-friendly event will support RTES’s mission to provide critical, no-cost home repairs and modifications for income-eligible homeowners in both counties.

Showdown for a Cause

This is more than just a game; it’s a community challenge to ensure more of our neighbors on the Eastern Shore have a safe and healthy place to call home. Spectators will enjoy an afternoon packed with action and fun as local law enforcement puts their skills to the test for our community.

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature local celebrity participants:

Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Phil Dumenil will take the court as one of the referees, ensuring fair play in the heated contest.

Why It Matters: Rebuilding Hope, One Home at a Time

Every ticket, donation or sponsorship directly funds Rebuilding Together’s Safe & Healthy Homes Program which provides essential repairs—from fixing leaky roofs and installing accessibility ramps to updating faulty plumbing and electrical systems. RTES’s work is powered by dedicated volunteers, contractors, grants and donations, helping financially eligible residents, including seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities, live safely and comfortably in their homes.

“The Sheriffs’ Showdown is a fantastic way to bring our community together for a fun event while simultaneously providing the funds needed to keep our most vulnerable neighbors safe,” said Diane McComb, RTES Board Member and event organizer. “We urge everyone to come out, cheer on their county’s team, and support the vital work of ending substandard housing here on the Eastern Shore.”

Event Details