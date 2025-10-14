Chestertown Town Council and Mayor Candidates Forum

The League of Women Voters of Kent County will sponsor a public forum for candidates running for the Chestertown Town Council from Ward One and for Chestertown Mayor. The forum will be held on Tuesday, October 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the Chestertown Town Hall, 118 N. Cross Street. Mayoral candidates Meghan Efland, Nikita Beck-Burt and Mark Mumford and Ward One candidates Dwight Zilinskas and Shelia Austrian will begin the forum by introducing themselves to the audience. All candidates will answer two questions they received from the League of Women Voters ahead of the forum. An opportunity for audience members to ask questions will follow and the forum will end with closing statements from each candidate. Candidates and audience members are asked to avoid wearing clothing, buttons or carrying signs etc. supporting a candidate.

The forum will be recorded and appear online in the Chestertown Spy.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to promoting informed and active citizen participation in government; it does not support or oppose any political parties or candidates for office.