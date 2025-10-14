Asters By Nancy Taylor Robson

The Kent County Master Gardeners’ first fall plant sale, which was a great success thanks to the enthusiasm and support of our Eastern Shore community, included some wonderful native plants shared from the gardens of the Master Gardeners themselves. (Gardeners are such generous souls!). There were also lush mums, which because they were field grown, will come back year after year when planted by those who gleefully hauled off the last of the 50 on offer.

One of the great things about a plant sale at this time of year is the opportunity – and reminder – to take inventory in our own spaces and see what’s missing or what could be enhanced. Often, it’s in the fall-blooming perennials. We tend to go bonkers in the beginning, but sorta peter out in late summer. Which robs us of the beauty of the new season and robs the pollinators, migrating, and soon-to-be-hibernating critters of critical fall sustenance. Which is unfortunate because there are so many great autumn options. Like Asters, which are the unrivaled stars of the third season.

“Asters are excellent for both the garden and pollinators,” says Melissa Starkey, PhD, an instructor at Mt. Cuba Center in Hockessin, DE.

Often called Michaelmas daisies since many varieties are in bloom during the feast of St. Michael and All Angels on September 29, Asters (whose name means ‘star’ in Greek) are wonderful bridges between the gradual exit of summer and autumn’s resurgent bloom. Depending on cultivar, they can carry on into November and provide food for months in a season that can otherwise be a pollinator food desert.

“They’re great host plants for caterpillars, including the Pearl Crescent Butterfly,” says Starkey. “Butterflies like Monarchs have the chance to get some food before their journey. And the bees who will be hibernating. And, of course, the seeds feed birds and small animals. That’s the benefit for wildlife: they provide food when there is not much going on in the garden.’’

Plus, Asters add wonderful color to the fall garden. New England Aster (Symphyotrichum novae-angliae), a sun-lover native to much of the Eastern Seaboard, tends to bloom in early September with lovely purple blooms that are usually mobbed with pollinators and butterflies.

Interestingly, plants that we usually call Asters are now classified as several different genera. (Thank you, taxonomists! I still remember the Chrysanthemum/Dendranthemum split of 15 years ago, which remains confusing – and annoying – for some of us).

Regardless of genera, from the average gardener’s perspective, it’s the wonderful combination of beauty, creature benefits, and bloom times that really matter. Some perennials give up after three weeks. Asters tend to take a licking and keep on ticking for 4-6 weeks. Meanwhile, the pollinators are being well supplied.

“They’re covered with butterflies and bees,” says Dale Foster, owner of An East Ridge Garden in Centreville. “All the different butterflies looking for food sources right now.”

And they can be a one-stop shop for some pollinators.

“The thing about them is that what you see as one flower that looks like a daisy is many flowers put together,” says Starkey. “The Aster family used to be called the Composite family because it’s a composite of many flowers. A pollinator only has to land on one flower head, and they get access to so much pollen without having to travel. That’s why they are bombed with bees and butterflies – because they are so rich!”

For many years plantsmen have been creating Aster cultivars that extend the straight native bloom season and offer a wider range of color.

“You can have the early bloomers like New England [Aster],” says Starkey. “There are many cultivars of that. ‘Pink Crush’ which is magenta. ‘Grape Crush’ is a deep purple. There’s purple dome, which is a royal purple. There’s a Georgia Aster has really big flower heads, like two inches wide, and they bloom late. Mine are just getting a little purple and will open up next week. Even on the same plant at Mt Cuba there are some purplish and pink blooms every single year! And there are cultivars of ‘Twilight Sky,’ which is a Mt. Cuba introduction and is aromatic. It’s blooming from the last of October into November, and that’s really extending the bloom time,” says Starkey.

While many Asters are true sun lovers, there are also White Wood Asters (Eurybia), a low-growing native, that offer white-starred splendor in dappled shade for weeks at summer’s end into fall and attract a variety of pollinators.

Mindful of the ‘straight native vs cultivar/wildlife benefit’ discussion, it’s hard to tell definitively without specific individual scientific research. But if the pollinators mob the plants, whatever the degree of benefit – the total protein content of a pollen grain for instance – it’s a whole lot more than a clear-cut, fall-cleaned-up landscape. And much more beautiful.

Mt. Cuba has trialed 56 different selections of Asters. You can download the report, which is worth going through, especially since it includes great images and descriptions.

And for those of us who love gardening but not high-maintenance, Asters are virtually carefree.

“The rabbits don’t bother them,” Foster notes. “Squirrels do not bother them because they have a scent that squirrels don’t like, and I’ve never heard of deer bothering the Asters much.”

Though some people (like me) let the tall varieties grow untouched all summer, Foster suggests giving them the ‘Chelsea Chop’ in late May-early June.

“Cut them down by about a third in early summer,” says Foster. As with many later-blooming perennials, this early pruning will encourage more stem and foliage growth that will produce more blooms in the fall. And Aster sare reliably perennial.

“Asters are surely coming back every year,” says Starkey. “They benefit wildlife, and your garden, and they’re beautiful. They’re win-win.”

Longtime journalist, essayist, and garden writer Nancy Taylor Robson is also the author of four books: Woman in The Wheelhouse; award-winning Course of the Waterman; A Love Like No Other: Abigail and John Adams, a Modern Love Story; and OK Now What? A Caregiver’s Guide to What Matters, which she wrote with Sue Collins, RN.