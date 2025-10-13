Nancy Taylor Robson: The Sense of a Writer By Lisa J. Gotto

One of the most practical pieces of advice an aspiring writer receives when starting out is, “Write what you know.” With that in mind, it’s easy to see why accomplished local author, essayist, master gardener, wife, mother, and tugboat operator, Nancy Taylor Robson, has amassed the body of work that she has.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Robson for a coffee and some live-time introspection about the craft of writing, the art of storytelling, the gift of instinct, and a practical tale of the future for those who endeavor to write.

Robson grew up in the region on boats in the 1960s and ‘70s, learning the ways of the water from her father, who firmly believed that women were highly capable; capable enough to understand the underpinnings and finer points of what it takes to be a competent deckhand.

So, it was not surprising that after receiving her baccalaureate degree in history and marrying in 1975, she would respond with a raised eyebrow, responding, “That might be interesting,” to a request from her then-new husband, Gary Robson, a Merchant Marine Academy graduate, to join him in his profession as a tug boat captain.

Robson beams as she begins to tell us her tale, beaming as if it is her first day on the water with Gary.

“Well, I met this really cute guy,” she smiles, as she explains why, despite her varied land-centered interests and pursuits, she really didn’t think twice about jumping on that tug for the first time. Eventually, she would go on to acquire her own Tug Boat Operator’s license sanctioned by the U.S. Coast Guard to captain a 200-ton vessel up to 200 miles offshore.

Robson chronicled the journey her life would take aboard the tugboat, Progress, during the first six years of her marriage in her first published novel, “Woman in the Wheelhouse.” The inspiring, rugged, and realistic look at being a female in the predominantly male world of transporting and stewarding precious cargo, including other vessels via tugboat, was clearly ‘novel’ for its time.

This book, however, does much more than offer a typical look at what happens when a woman enters a man’s world. Along with its granular and briny logistics and starkly told passages of the difficulties and dangers involved with this maritime profession, seeing how this couple and their associated crew navigate some of the riskiest and most colorful situations as their tug traverses both regional and international waters, keeps the reader turning pages.

Robson also applied her style of writing, which is a blend of realism, instinct, and wry wit to address the maritime culture of the day and the complexities associated with its unique regulatory framework.

After six years of adventures, victories, and challenges aboard the tugboat, Nancy and Gary started a family, welcoming the first of their two children into the world.

The realities of motherhood and the cost of living soon settled in, Robson says, leaving her to assess where she might make her mark —and her livelihood—as a published writer and author.

With her educational background in history, Robson says, she had already had essays published in the “Christian Science Monitor” and was actively researching the lives of John and Abigail Adams for a writing project, when as she tells it, she felt the timing was right to dust off the journals and logs from her days aboard the tug and see where it would lead her.

“And so, I have a sense as a writer of when something feels like it’s ready to be told.”

With all her memories, a plethora of contemporaneous notes, and the ongoing support of her husband, Robson would pen “Woman in the Wheelhouse” and then go on to a robust career writing and reporting for periodical standard bearers in maritime publications such as “The Work Boat”.

Her subsequent writing credits include works in various regional publications, including “Baltimore” magazine, national titles, such as “Southern Living,” and several other books, including the novel, “A Love Like No Other: Abigail and James Adams, A Modern Love Story,” which she was researching earlier and details the married life of John and Abigail Adams.

To write that book, Robson says, she purchased the rights to the bound volumes of letters between Abigail and John Adams from Belknap Press of Harvard University Press, for insight.

“I really wanted to know what their voices were … I wanted to know what they were saying to each other,” she says.

It appears as though Robson approaches everything she writes with the same sense of due diligence and determination that she brought to her life upon that tugboat, knowing that she will give it her all and assume the hardships it requires to accomplish the goal. (She relayed that it took a total of ten years to research, recount, write, and get “Woman in the Wheelhouse” published.)

While today’s publishing landscape looks vastly different for would-be writers and authors, Robson feels it would be a loss to the craft should those with talent assume there is no future in it due to the encroaching technological enhancement that is AI.

To that end, she has worked with area youth over the years in a variety of ways to help nurture young imaginations. This included time volunteering and teaching at The Gunston School where she helped expand their annual Celebration of Books event to include a writers conference, so the kids would have the opportunity to meet and even learn from some of their favorite authors.

“People were so generous,” she says of the accomplished authors who contributed to that effort over the years.

“We had a Pulitzer Prize winner or a national award winner every single year,” she adds.

Her advice to young writers, she says, is simple and something she has practiced successfully in her own life.

“You have to be flexible in life. You have to think around corners, kind of figure out what you think you want to do,” she says of her time teaching a course based on the theory of living someone else’s life through writing.

“And then I would have [the students] write down who or what they wanted to learn about, and where they might go to learn about that in terms of, is there somebody particularly that they admire? How can I get in touch with them? And then what do I want to ask them?”

This “Be prepared and know what you want to ask” approach certainly helped Robson, as she used this very strategy to convince the famous journalist, satirist, and political writer, Russell Baker, if he would sit for an interview with her for publication in “Southern Living” magazine.

Robson says a truncated version of her story to ‘get the story’ then became an exemplary teaching point for a class like that, as what started with Russell saying that she could have just an hour of his time and that he would not supply any imagery for the story, ended in a transformative experience for both writers with Robson being invited to Russell’s home and cherished library, and her walking out hours later with the story, a kinship — and the assurance that he would, indeed, sit for the once-illusive headshot.

Currently, Robson is combining her passion for writing with her accreditation as a Master Gardener by compiling a collection of her published works, primarily garden essays, for re-release, and Chestertown Spy readers are regularly entertained and informed with her frequent columns and features. For more information about Robson’s other works, visit nancytaylorrobson.com.