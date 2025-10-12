All Is Not What It Seems: Moore’s Conowingo Dam “Victory” Spreads 30 Years of Illusion By Clayton A. Mitchell Sr.

When Governor Wes Moore stood at the foot of the Conowingo Dam to announce what he called a “historic” 340-million-dollar environmental settlement, the optics were perfect. There he was, surrounded by energy executives, environmental advocates, and state officials, all smiling for the cameras. It looked like leadership. It looked like progress. But all is not what it seems.

Behind the political theater lies a deal that delays action, weakens accountability, and continues the decades-long habit of turning Maryland’s environmental failures into public relations victories. Moore’s settlement is a triumph of messaging over substance, and the people of Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay itself deserve better.

Most of the money in this deal will not arrive anytime soon. The payments are stretched out over 30 to 50 years, meaning that by the time the final check clears, almost every person who stood at that press conference will be long gone. Even worse, much of the so-called funding is conditional. The most critical piece, dredging the Conowingo reservoir to remove the mountain of silt and sediment choking the Susquehanna River, will not even begin until the Army Corps of Engineers completes yet another study years from now. And even then, Maryland’s Department of the Environment could decide not to dredge at all.

The problem is not complicated. The Conowingo Dam is a “silt superhighway”. As Carol Hughes of Direct Line News recently wrote, the dam has for decades acted as a conveyor belt that dumps massive amounts of sediment, agricultural runoff, and pollutants straight into the Chesapeake Bay every time it floods. The dam’s capacity to trap sediments has long been maxed out. When that wall of silt is flushed downriver, it clouds the water, smothers oyster beds, and feeds the dead zones that choke marine life. Yet the Moore Administration’s new deal still relies on future “peer-reviewed modeling” and “interim targets” rather than direct, measurable action.

The new settlement also avoids the politically uncomfortable truth that the Conowingo problem begins upstream in Pennsylvania. As Hughes noted, addressing that reality requires political courage that has been missing for years. It would mean holding Pennsylvania accountable, challenging powerful agricultural lobbies, and setting a hard deadline to dredge the reservoir and install sediment capture systems. Instead, Governor Moore struck a long-term deal with Constellation Energy that pushes the problem into the next generation while claiming victory now. He turned an environmental liability into a talking point and walked away with the headline he wanted.

Meanwhile, as Hughes reported, Baltimore City continues to pour millions of gallons of untreated or partially treated wastewater into the Bay each year. Hughes correctly pointed out that even after years of federally mandated consent decrees and billions spent on infrastructure, the city’s crumbling pipes still leak raw sewage into the Inner Harbor and beyond. Yet the same state and local leaders who decry climate change and preach environmental equity cannot summon the competence to stop human waste from entering the Bay. You cannot save a crab while flushing sewage into its habitat.

This pattern of inaction and self-congratulation is not new. For decades, well-funded environmental groups, state agencies, and political leaders have drafted glossy agreements filled with buzzwords like “climate resilience” and “changing environmental conditions.” Billions have been spent. Targets have been pushed from 2025 to 2035 to 2040. And yet the Bay’s health remains stagnant. EPA data shows that the Conowingo Dam no longer traps sediment effectively, and despite more than 6 billion dollars in regional spending since 2014, only 59 percent of nitrogen reduction goals have been met.

The easy wins, wastewater plants and point source controls, are done. The hard work, tackling Pennsylvania’s agricultural runoff and sediment flow, keeps getting postponed because it is politically inconvenient.

Moore’s so-called steady hand in these negotiations looks more like a sleight of hand. He inherited a mess, but rather than fix it, he packaged it into a press release and moved on. This deal gives him credit now and leaves future governors, taxpayers, and watermen to deal with the consequences later. Oversight over 30 years is not leadership. It is abdication disguised as prudence.

Maryland does not need more committees, consultants, or cleverly branded restoration plans. It needs action. As Carol Hughes argued, the path forward is clear. Dredge the Conowingo now. Fix Baltimore’s wastewater system and tie every dollar of state aid to measurable upgrades. Invest in oyster aquaculture, mussel hatcheries, and nutrient removal technologies that deliver results. And above all, demand accountability with real consequences for agencies and entities that fail to meet benchmarks.

The Chesapeake Bay is one of America’s great natural treasures. But it will not be saved by more studies, slogans, or settlements that stretch beyond the lifetime of those who sign them. If Governor Moore truly wants to lead, he should stop managing the problem politically and start solving it practically. Because at this point, Marylanders have heard enough promises.

The Bay does not need another plan. It needs a comprehensive cleanup. And until that happens, all is not what it seems.

Clayton A. Mitchell, Sr. is a life-long Eastern Shoreman, an attorney, and former Chairman of the Maryland Department of Labor’s Board of Appeals. He is the co-host of the Gonzales/Mitchell Show podcast that discusses politics, business, and cultural issues. He is also an advisor to the Ed Hale for Governor campaign.