The Annual Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour will take place this year on October 18-19, October 25-26 and November 1-2.

Don’t miss this free, self-guided tour with the opportunity to meet over 30 artists in their own studios. You’ll be able to observe them working in a broad range of media including painting, photography, printmaking, jewelry, pottery, glass, metal, wood, and fiber. Start at the Chestertown RiverArts Gallery at 343 High Street in Chestertown, MD, pick up a brochure that includes a map to guide you to each studio. In addition, be sure to peek in the windows of many downtown locations, where you will find some of their works on display.

RiverArts would like to welcome Mary Faulkner to the Tour this year. She has sold her work at the Chestertown Farmer’s market for the past 4 years, where she is known for her jewelry and sculptures. She majored in Art Therapy in college and went on to a career working in graphic art. Lately she has picked up her brushes, inspired by the local scenery and beaches she has begun to paint again. She has an adorable Art Studio called Falling Branches in an idyllic setting in Tolchester, be sure to visit.

The Skipjack Art Studios located at 329 Cannon Street houses a wonderful collection of artists. Upon entering through the blue doors in the alleyway, your senses will first be greeted by the wonderful smells of the cinnamon buns and fresh croissants made daily by culinary artist Charles Bennett owner of Brian’s Best Pastries. Looking around you’ll be captivated by the wildlife and water scenes depicted in the photos displayed by owner, Thomas Dietz. Ask him about his award winning

photos.

Staying on the first floor visit Dream Castle Quilt Studio, owner and Art Quilter Betty Tucker Dietz creates everything from masterful full size quilts to artful wall hangings.

She is joined this year by Master Knitter Sue Wright and Weaver Lesley Campana who will have many of their works on display. All three fiber artists are experienced teachers and offer classes, they will be providing daily demonstrations making this your best place to learn more about the world of fiber Art. Don’t miss the stairway to the second floor where you will be delighted to find another one of our local Artists, Ted Ramsey. He works in ink, watercolors, graphite, alabaster, acrylics, and oils and describes his work as tending toward Surrealism and Abstract Expressionism.

You can find more information about the Studio Tour and Tour Artists at our website, www.ctownra.org.