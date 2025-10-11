Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s Announces Relocation of Main Office

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s is pleased to announce that it will be moving its main office to a new location. This relocation marks an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to serving our students and families with enhanced facilities and expanded programming. Horizons will continue its summer programs on the campuses of The Gunston School, Kent School and Washington College.

Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s is a 6-week, tuition-free, academic and enrichment program serving PreK-8th grade students who lack access to out-of-school academic support and enrichment opportunities. Horizons advances educational equity and prevents systemic summer slide by building long-term partnerships with students, families, communities, and schools to close the opportunity gap and end the cycle of poverty in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

The new site will provide a modern, accessible environment designed to better meet the needs of our students and families in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. The new main office address is Stepne Station, 400 Cross Street, Suite # 5, Chestertown, Maryland 21620. Details on the official opening date some time in November, and special events surrounding the move, will be shared in the coming weeks.

We thank our community, families, partners, school counselors, and staff for their continued support during this transition, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to our new space soon.

For further information and updates, please contact Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s at 410-778-9903, visit our website at https://horizonskentqueenannes.org/, or email us at [email protected].