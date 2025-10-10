Working Artist Forum Members to Exhibit at Waterfowl Festival in Easton, MD

The Working Artist Forum (WAF) is excited to participate in the 2025 Waterfowl Festival, taking place in Easton on November 13-16. WAF members will showcase and sell their original artworks, created in various media, at the Christ Church Fellowship Hall located at 111 S. Harrison Street.

The WAF works will first be featured on Premier Night, the ticketed VIP event on Thursday November 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. The official Waterfowl Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The forty Working Artist Forum members listed below will be showcasing their work, many depicting various aspects of the natural and cultural life on the Eastern Shore. This curated collection highlights the talented artists’ diverse perspectives and deep connection to the region’s heritage and environment.

2025 WAF Waterfowl Artists

Jane Anderson, Fern Loos Beu, Mona Birmingham, Pamela Chase, Ken Clark, Carol Cohee, Lynne Davis, Nancy Lee Davis. Caryl Ersenkal, Nancy Fine, Donna Finley, Mary Ford, Doris Glovier, Shirley Hale, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Betty Huang, Carla Huber, Laura Leigh Kapolchok, Jane Knighton, Kathy Kopec, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Maryellyn Lynott, Mary Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Carol Meers, Diane Dubois Mullaly, Russell Reno, Maggii Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, Scott Sullivan, Nancy Thomas, Georgette Toews, Stephen Walker. Sharon Waters, Barbara Watson, Judith Stevens Weaver, Maureen Wheatley, Lori Yates, Barbara Zuehlke.

For more information, visit https://waterfowlfestival.org/art-galleries/ church/ or contact the exhibition chairs:

Join us to celebrate the creativity and talent of our local artists at this renowned event.