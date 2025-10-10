MENU

October 10, 2025

6 Arts Notes

Working Artist Forum Members to Exhibit at Waterfowl Festival in Easton, MD

The Working Artist Forum (WAF) is excited to participate in the 2025  Waterfowl Festival, taking place in Easton on November 13-16. WAF members will  showcase and sell their original artworks, created in various media, at the Christ Church  Fellowship Hall located at 111 S. Harrison Street. 

The WAF works will first be featured on Premier Night, the ticketed VIP event on Thursday  November 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. The official Waterfowl Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 5  p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.  

The forty Working Artist Forum members listed below will be showcasing their work, many  depicting various aspects of the natural and cultural life on the Eastern Shore. This curated  collection highlights the talented artists’ diverse perspectives and deep connection to the  region’s heritage and environment. 

2025 WAF Waterfowl Artists  

Jane Anderson, Fern Loos Beu, Mona Birmingham, Pamela Chase, Ken Clark, Carol Cohee,  Lynne Davis, Nancy Lee Davis. Caryl Ersenkal, Nancy Fine, Donna Finley, Mary Ford, Doris  Glovier, Shirley Hale, Patti Lucas Hopkins, Betty Huang, Carla Huber, Laura Leigh  Kapolchok, Jane Knighton, Kathy Kopec, Marianne Kost, Pat Lang, Maryellyn Lynott, Mary  Ellen Mabe, Carol McClees, Carol Meers, Diane Dubois Mullaly, Russell Reno, Maggii  Sarfaty, Stacey Sass, Scott Sullivan, Nancy Thomas, Georgette Toews, Stephen Walker.  Sharon Waters, Barbara Watson, Judith Stevens Weaver, Maureen Wheatley, Lori Yates,  Barbara Zuehlke. 

For more information, visit https://waterfowlfestival.org/art-galleries/ church/ or contact  the exhibition chairs:  

Join us to celebrate the creativity and talent of our local artists at this renowned event.

