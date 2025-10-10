Wine of the Week: Vignarco Orvieto DOC Classico from the Azienda Agricola Palazzone Winery

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Vignarco Orvieto DOC Classico ($15.50, 13% ABV) from the Azienda Agricola Palazzone Winery in Orvieto, Umbria.

Orvieto is famous for the dramatic geography of its site on a flat summit of sheer vertical walls of volcanic tuff that dates from the time of the Etruscans. The zigzag lines of Vignarco’s abstract label design signify the ancient sea beds and tectonic shifts, clay soils, volcanic rock and clay soils that created Orvieto’s plateau that rises 492 feet above the valley floor.

The story of the winery begins with the purchase of the property named “Palazzone” (large building) by the Dubini family in 1969. The building dates from 1300 AD, when Pope Boniface VIII asked Cardinal Teodorico to construct a hostel for pilgrims who would be traveling in the upcoming Jubilee year. The Dubini family renovated the building that is now a boutique hotel for the winery’s visitors.

Patriarch Angelo Dubini planted 25 hectares of grapes and he was certain this unique terroir would result in great wines of significant character and complexity. In 1982, his two sons Giovanni and Ludovico produced the first wines from these grapes. Six years later, they constructed a winery building.

Today, a Palazzone label is recognized as one of Umbria’s top wines. Their portfolio include wines made from Umbria’s indigenous grapes Grechetto, Procanico and six other wines. Giovanni’s son Pietro is now taking on more responsibility in management of the winery.

Vignarco is a dry white wine, light to medium body, with an aroma of green apple, melon, peach and citrus and a dry minerally finish. Pair with appetizers, Piazza’s gnocchi with ragu, Porchetta, or fish dishes. It has been a customer favorite for some time but if you have not yet tasted Vignarco, come join me for a taste Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.