The Shelter Alliance and World Homeless Day: Spotlight on Kent County

World Homeless Day is an international day that raises awareness about the needs of people experiencing homelessness, promotes work in local communities to alleviate suffering and prevent death secondary to being unhoused and encourages communities to take action. It also celebrates local efforts to provide support, benchmark progress, and advocate for policies and resources that help prevent and end homelessness.

The Shelter Alliance is working to establish a year-round shelter in Kent County, offering wrap-around services to help unhoused individuals transition to self-sufficiency. Safe, accessible shelter is critical, with proximity to services such as mental health, substance use support, and community resources.

The Shelter Alliance is getting closer to reaching this goal as it gains the support of both local and state governments. We are pleased that the Kent County commissioners announced a proclamation recognizing World Homeless Day for the second year in a row, highlighting the county’s commitment to addressing homelessness. At the state level, members of Governor Wes Moore’s cabinet Jake Day, Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development, and Rebecca Flora, Maryland Secretary of Planning, have expressed their support for this initiative, providing guidance on available funding opportunities.

On World Homeless Day 2025, the Shelter Alliance will also be launching its new website and monthly newsletter to raise awareness and engage the community. A regularly updated report highlights the organization’s accomplishments and ongoing work in the county.

Learn more: Visit www.shelteralliancemd.org on or after October 10, 2025, to join the newsletter, or email [email protected].