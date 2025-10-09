Commissioners Sign Letter of Intent to Support New Middle School—With Caveat

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some positive news out of Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

Addressing funding issues for building a new middle school in Chestertown, Kent County commissioners Tuesday night pressed Senator Steve Hershey, Delegate Jay Jacobs and Delegate Steve Arentz to take a message to Annapolis: to revisit the state’s education funding formula, arguing that the current 50-50 cost share between the State and the County misrepresents Kent’s true fiscal capacity.

The commissioners asked state lawmakers to re-evaluate the formula’s weighting of property wealth versus income, noting that without adjustment, Kent’s taxpayers will continue to shoulder a disproportionate cost for what the state itself defines as an “adequate” education.

Each county’s local obligation is calculated by the Interagency Commission on School Construction (IAC) through a “wealth per pupil” formula that blends property values and taxable income.

By comparison, similar-sized Eastern Shore counties such as Caroline, Somerset, and Wicomico receive more than 80 percent of their school funding from the State, leaving Kent to carry a heavier local burden despite comparable income levels.

Fithian noted that the State will fund 95% of building a new school in Alleghany County and 99% of building a school in Wicomico County. Kent currently stands at only 50%.

The mismatch becomes especially painful as the Blueprint requires counties to expand early-childhood programs, raise teacher pay, and fund new career-readiness initiatives, mandates that Kent must meet with fewer residents and a shrinking student body.

Commissioner John Price voted to proceed with a letter of intent to build the new middle school but made the motion contingent upon the State adjusting the cost share percentages to levels they feel are consistent with other counties that have similar total wealth.

The vote signals both the County’s commitment to replacing its 75-year-old middle school and its insistence that Annapolis correct what local officials see as a fundamental inequity in the state’s funding formula.

Following the meeting, Superintendent of Kent County Schools Dr. Mary Boswell McComas said,”I look forward to continuing to partner with our county commissioners to bring forward a 21st century middle school to serve our community for decades to come.”

This video is approximately five minutes in length.