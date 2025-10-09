A New Direction for Chesapeake College’s Todd Center: A Chat with Professor Robert Thompson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When the Spy learned that Chesapeake College’s 900-seat Todd Performing Arts Center in Wye Mills had quietly been reinventing itself after the pandemic, it didn’t take us long to ask Professor Robert Thompson, who has been the center’s director for years, for a quick check-in on the college’s plans. And it was pleasing to learn that the Todd is eager to prioritize celebrating the region’s people and culture. In our chat, Rob talks about that transformation, from ghost tales and harvest hauntings to community-built theater that aims to make the region hear itself anew.