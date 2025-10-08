MENU

October 8, 2025

The Earnest Family, ESLC, and Partners Permanently Conserve 399 Acres on the Choptank River 

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy is delighted to announce the  expansion of Jim and Bo Earnest’s conservation easement in Caroline County, which now totals 678 acres, thanks to a partnership between ESLC, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources,  the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Ducks Unlimited. The expansion was funded through the  North American Wetland Conservation Act (NAWCA) and through dedicated Program Open  Space dollars—a conservation funding system that was cut dramatically during the 2025  Maryland General Assembly and will likely face similar budget-related threats in the future. The  property boasts forests, migratory waterfowl habitat, agricultural fields, scenic value, and more  than a mile and a half of Choptank River waterfront, protected with 100-foot forested buffers.  

ESLC President & CEO Steve Kline said: “Bo and Jim’s easement protects wildlife, active  farmland, and valuable natural resources. The Earnests have supported ESLC’s mission for  decades, and they are always thinking of the next step for conservation whether that’s through a  healthy forest stewardship plan, a restoration project, or a conservation easement.”  

Owned by The Honorable Broughton M. Earnest (Bo) and his brother Jim, the now 678-acre  ESLC easement is contiguous to both a 376-acre marsh (which the Earnests conveyed to The  Nature Conservancy more than 50 years ago) and the Choptank River’s 30-acre Hog Island  where Bo and his wife Ray have lived for more than 50 years. Raised in the D.C. area, Bo and  Jim’s late father introduced them to “the magic of waterfowl hunting,” on the Eastern Shore  beginning in the early 1950s. This led them to Hog Island, where a surrounding warren of  marshes, impoundments, farm fields, and forests continue to welcome owls, terrapins, otters,  deer, monarchs, muskrats, and thousands of waterfowl every year. “It is hard to find over 1,000  contiguous acres with over three miles of riverfront on the Choptank (or anywhere else on the  Eastern Shore) which has been permanently preserved primarily for the benefit of wildlife,  especially the migratory waterfowl which have used this acreage for winter habitat for thousands  of years” reflected Bo. “Neither of us can conceive of a more valuable legacy than to perpetuate  this environment which has meant so much to our families as well as for the wildlife which call  Hog Island home.” 

“The Earnests’ passion for conservation is inspiring,” commented ESLC Director of Land  Conservation David Satterfield. “Not only have they donated land for public access, but they are exceptional stewards of their property through wildlife habitat protection and restoration efforts  for waterfowl and upland birds. The legacy that the Earnests have built on this spectacular piece  of land, including the restoration work they are planning, solidifies the Earnests as champions of  conservation for the Eastern Shore.” 

ESLC and the landowners of the Choptank River watershed continue to show their commitment  to serving as stewards of the River and its surrounding landscape,” said Joanna Ogburn, Principal  and Founder of Envision the Choptank. “As a founding partner of Envision the Choptank, ESLC  brings their strengths to the 45- member partnership, protecting over 10,000 acres to date within 

the watershed. This recently expanded easement will help to maintain agricultural productivity  and protect water quality and wildlife habitat for future generations, complementing the efforts  of Envision partners all working towards these shared goals.” 

To learn more about both donated and funded conservation easements, the Rural Legacy  Program, or ESLC’s Program Open Space advocacy, please contact ESLC Director of Land  Conservancy David Satterfield at [email protected] or ESLC Director of Land Use & Policy  Owen Bailey at [email protected]

Established in 1990, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s mission is to conserve, steward, and advocate for the  unique rural landscape of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, forever a special place of diverse and abundant natural  resources and thriving rural communities.

