Talbot Co. GC to Focus on “Magic Hour Gardening” at October 28 Lecture

Talbot County Garden Club invites you to a free public lecture by Christopher Barrett Sheridan, “The Flower Sommelier.” Sheridan who is a retired lawyer and graduate of Longwood Gardens programs, calls himself a specialist in scent and color, proponent of wild and romantic gardens, and advocate for heirloom plants. His talk is titled “Embracing the Spirit of the Night: Designing Vespertine Gardens.” His presentation takes place at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton on Tuesday, October 28 at 11 am as part of the garden club’s complimentary 2025 Lecture Series, open to the public.

Sheridan champions 24-hour gardens that offer refuge from urban heat and intense sun, and vespertine/daybreak gardens that are plant-focused to maximize serenity, intimacy and connection to nature.

Come to this lecture to…

Learn design strategies for a range of garden spaces.

Discover the charm of containers for existing spaces.

Explore native and introduced plant palettes reflecting their locality and the creativity of their owner.

Appreciate the wellness benefits of “Magic Hour Gardening,” always open and delightfully alive.

Questions about this event should be directed to Camille Massie: [email protected] or [email protected].

About the Talbot County Garden Club

The Talbot County Garden Club is known for its “good and green works” that benefit the Talbot County community. The club was established in 1917 to enhance the natural beauty of the local environment by sharing knowledge of gardening, maintaining civic gardens, supporting civic greening projects, encouraging the conservation of natural resources, and fostering the art of flower arranging. Noteworthy projects include grounds maintenance at the Talbot Historical Society, Talbot County Free Library (Easton), and the Fountain and Children’s Gardens in Idlewild Park; greenery installations for Easton’s Rail Trail and U.S. Post Office; plus an ever-growing number of outreach activities. There are currently 120 active, associate and honorary members.