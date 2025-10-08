Maryland Caucus with Foxwell and Mitchell: Who’s Funding the “No Moore” Campaign and Why?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Every Wednesday, Maryland political analysts Len Foxwell and Clayton Mitchell discuss the politics and personalities of the state and region.

This week, Len and Clayton discuss and solve the puzzle of whose money is behind a social media campaign targeting Governor Wes Moore using AI-generated images that many consider to be racist content. They also discuss why it has been so hard to identify the Super PAC funding it. The team also shares their “Hot Takes” for the week.

This podcast is approximately 12 minutes in length.