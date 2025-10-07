Town Council Candidates for November 4 Election

By last Friday’s deadline for candidates running for Chestertown Town Council positions, five residents submitted their Petitions of Candidacy.
For Mayor: Meghan Efland, Nikita Beck-Burt, and Mark Mumford.
For Ward 1: Sheila Austrian, Dwight Zilinskas
Ward 3 Jose Medrano’s term ends in 2026. No Petitions of Candidacy submitted.
Ward 2 Tom Herz’s term ends in 2028.
Ward 4 Meghan Efland’s term ends in 2028.
For council terms ending without a candidate to represent their ward, the mayor and council may either appoint someone or hold a special election.
Voting will take place Tuesday, November 4 at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department, 211 Maple Avenue between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
