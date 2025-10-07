MENU

October 7, 2025

Town Council Candidates for November 4 Election

By last Friday’s deadline for candidates running for Chestertown Town Council positions, five residents submitted their Petitions of Candidacy.

For Mayor: Meghan Efland, Nikita Beck-Burt, and Mark Mumford.

For Ward 1: Sheila Austrian, Dwight Zilinskas

Ward 3 Jose Medrano’s term ends in 2026. No Petitions of Candidacy submitted.

Ward 2 Tom Herz’s term ends in 2028.

Ward 4 Meghan Efland’s term ends in 2028.

For council terms ending without a candidate to represent their ward, the mayor and council may either appoint someone or hold a special election.

Voting will take place Tuesday, November 4 at the Chestertown Volunteer Fire Department, 211 Maple Avenue between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

