TAP Announces New Executive Director and Board Officers

Tred Avon Players (TAP), a community theater serving Maryland’s Eastern Shore since 1982, is excited to announce leadership updates, including the appointment of Sammie Adams-Mercer as part-time Executive Director and the election of new board officers.

Adams-Mercer has been involved with TAP for the past three seasons, serving as board treasurer and as volunteer coordinator, essential roles for a nonprofit organization. In her new role as Executive Director, she will provide leadership and strategic oversight across TAP’s operations, productions, and programming, working closely with the board to ensure smooth execution and long-term growth. Her focus will be on creating continuity from show to show, strengthening volunteer engagement, and building the systems and partnerships that support TAP’s sustainability and success.

“I’m honored to take on this role at an organization that means so much to me and our community,” said executive director Sammie Adams-Mercer. “TAP has always been about more than theater — it’s about bringing people together. I look forward to collaborating with the board, supporting our volunteers and directors, building partnerships, and putting the systems in place that will help TAP thrive for years to come.”

In addition, the TAP board elected officers at its September meeting:

Alison Lynch , President (succeeding Melissa Barcomb-Doyle)

, President (succeeding Melissa Barcomb-Doyle) Angel Perez , Vice President (succeeding Alison Lynch)

, Vice President (succeeding Alison Lynch) Joe Tyler , Treasurer (succeeding Sammie Adams-Mercer)

, Treasurer (succeeding Sammie Adams-Mercer) Brian McGunigle, Secretary (continuing in his role)

“We are grateful to Melissa (Missy) and Sammie for their leadership in their previous officer roles,” said board president Alison Lynch. “With Sammie as Executive Director and our new officer team in place, TAP is well positioned to build on more than four decades of creating dynamic theater and meaningful experiences for the community.”

About Tred Avon Players

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing high-quality live theater. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To get involved, explore upcoming shows, or support TAP’s mission, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.