Learn, Play, Jam!: Old-Time Music Workshop at Allegro Academy

Join the talented string trio Vandalia for an immersive Old-Time music workshop on Saturday, November 8th at Allegro Academy. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned player, this hands-on session will help you deepen your understanding of the singular groove unique to Old-Time music. With Dakota Karper on fiddle, Ellen Gira on cello and Gabriel Furtado on guitar, Vandalia will guide you through essentials of Old-Time tunes. The workshop begins with small breakout groups, working with one of Vandalia’s musicians on melody and backing. As the workshop progresses, we’ll come together to play as an ensemble and experience the magic of group music-making! This is also a rare opportunity for cellists to learn authentic trad backing and bowing from one of the best in the business. Whether you’re playing fiddle, banjo, guitar, or another instrument, everyone is welcome!

Vandalia is dedicated to exploring the depth and breadth of American String-band music. Informed by tradition, but not chained to it, the group has found a niche inside of the old-time community as well as in the wider arts world that offers audiences a forward-looking take on traditional acoustic music. Formed from a chance encounter at the 2024 Baltimore Old-Time Festival, fiddler Dakota Karper, cellist Ellen Gira and guitarist Gabriel Furtado met in a late-night afterparty jam session. Together the trio creates a version of string-band music you can tap your foot to, or get lost in the details of the melodies. Weaving intricate fiddle and cello lines, gorgeous vocal harmonies, subtle guitar textures and exhilarating rhythmic drive, the pleasure these three musicians have creating and playing together is palpable, both in the studio and on the concert stage. More about this band at can be found at www.vandaliaband.com.

The Old-Time music workshop will take place at Allegro Academy, 114 North Washington Street, Easton, on November 8, 1-3pm. A donation of $20-$50 per person is suggested. To register, please email [email protected] or call 410-603-8361.

Allegro Academy, a non-profit music conservatory located in downtown Easton, connects musicians through workshops, lessons, ensembles, and performances, and aspires to enrich the lives of music enthusiasts of all ages and incomes in our community. Academy Programs are supported in part by generous contributions from individuals, Talbot Arts, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, and the Maryland State Arts Council.