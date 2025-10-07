Celebrate World Migratory Bird Day with Birds & Brunch

The Town of Chestertown and Washington College’s Center for Environment & Society (CES) are inviting residents and visitors to gather for Birds & Brunch, a free community event celebrating World Migratory Bird Day, on Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at CES’ Semans-Griswold Environmental Hall located at 485 S. Cross Street, Chestertown, MD.

The morning will feature activities designed to connect people of all ages with nature while learning how to make communities safer for birds. Guests can:

Enjoy coffee and a light breakfast

Take part in guided bird walks and an artist talk

Create bird-inspired crafts and hands-on activities

Learn expert tips for building bird-friendly homes and neighborhoods

“World Migratory Bird Day is a wonderful reminder of how deeply connected our town is to the natural world,” said Laura Chamberlin, associate director of civic engagement at CES. “This event is about celebrating that connection together as a community, while discovering simple, but meaningful ways to help protect the birds that travel through our region.”

The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ birds-brunch-tickets- 1730624447309?aff= oddtdtcreator .

Event Details

Birds & Brunch celebration for World Migratory Bird Day

Saturday, October 11, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

485 S. Cross St., Chestertown, MD 21620

Free and open to all