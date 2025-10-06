Sumner Hall Receives Preservation Maryland’s 2025 Stewardship Award

Preservation Maryland has awarded Sumner Hall its 2025 Stewardship Award. This award is presented to individuals or organizations in recognition of exemplary stewardship of Maryland’s historic buildings, collections, landscapes, and archeological

sites.

Preservation Maryland recognized Sumner Hall for its “ongoing preservation and interpretation of African American heritage in Chestertown, including its role as one of the few surviving Grand Army of the Republic halls built by Black veterans of the Civil War.”

Sumner Hall Board President Vanessa Ringgold expressed her gratitude for the honor: “Chestertown is extremely lucky to have caring, committed people who had the foresight and understanding of the building’s significance back in 2009 who put forth the effort to save the building from collapse and demolition. This award represents the results of all of their hard work.”

Founded in 1931, Preservation Maryland works to protect and honor the people and places that preserve the state’s rich history. A complete list of Best of Maryland award winners can be found at: preservationmaryland.org/our-2025-best-of-maryland-award-winners.

Awards will be presented at a banquet on Thursday, October 16th.

About Sumner Hall

The Charles Sumner Post #25 of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) was established in 1882 by twenty-eight African American Civil War veterans during the Reconstruction era. The GAR was a national fraternal organization for both Black and white Civil War veterans. The current Sumner Hall building, constructed in 1908, was fully restored and reopened in 2014 as a museum and community gathering place.

Today, Sumner Hall seeks “to foster a deeper understanding of African American history and culture by preserving, educating, and celebrating the contributions of African American veterans, leaders, and communities in Kent County and the surrounding areas.”

For more information:

Sumner Hall

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://sumnerhall.org