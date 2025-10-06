Main Street Maryland Takes the Stage on Main Street in Easton: A Chat with Christine McPherson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While Marylanders are still becoming familiar with their communities’ Main Street program throughout the state, on the Mid-Shore, that’s not an issue. Over the last twenty years, our largest towns, including Cambridge, Chestertown, Denton, Easton, and Centreville, have all participated in the state’s Main Street program, and each one can point to tangible success stories as a result.

Maryland’s Main Street program is helping small towns across the state rediscover the power of their historic downtowns. Rooted in a national model from Main Street America, the initiative supports communities that want to revitalize their commercial cores while preserving local character, focusing on four key areas—design, promotion, economic vitality, and organization—to create a framework that’s as much about people as it is about place.

Starting next week, Main Street Maryland will take the stage in downtown Easton at the Avalon Theatre for a series of workshops, presentations, and to highlight our regional success for representatives from New Cumberland to Ocean City, and the Spy was curious to talk with Christine McPherson, who leads the Main Street effort in Maryland, to understand better how some of the State’s small towns are making real progress.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about Main Street Maryland, please go here.