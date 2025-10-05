The Spy-Chesapeake Film Festival Podcast: A Chat with Filmmaker Lance Kramer

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This year, the Spy is expanding its commitment to the Chesapeake Film Festival by co-producing a monthly podcast with CFF Executive Director Cid Walker Collins and her dedicated team of volunteers. The series will feature in-depth conversations about the films being presented throughout the year, offering listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the creative forces behind them.

In this episode, Irene Magafan, the CFF’s new board president, talks with filmmaker Lance Kramer. As co-founder of Meridian Hill Pictures, Lance has built a career on crafting honest, deeply human documentaries that uncover truth with quiet strength. His latest film, Holding Liat, closing this year’s festival, continues that tradition—raw, emotional, and profoundly real.

This podcast is approximately 34 minutes in length. For more information and to purchase tickets for the Chesapeake Film Festival, please visit this link.