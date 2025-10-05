The Power of Clay and Repetition: A Chat with AAM Guest Curator Rebecca Cross

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In 2022, at the tail end of the pandemic, the American University Museum invited curator Rebecca Cross to organize a show on contemporary ceramics. The exhibition—an ambitious collaboration among seven artists—opened under limited hours, but its impact was significant.

Recognizing the artists’ extraordinary effort, Becca began reaching out to other institutions. The show caught the eye of the Academy Art Museum’s Lee Glazer, who had seen it in Washington and imagined how beautifully it would fit the AAM.. From that spark came this second installation—slightly re-imagined but still carrying the same creative spirit—before traveling next to the Fuller Craft Museum in Boston.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum and this exhibition, please go here.