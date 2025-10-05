Spooktacular Alert! Lions Club’s Annual Halloween Parade Returns, Nov 1st!

Get ready to be dazzled!- The Lions Club is thrilled to invite you to our 50+ year tradition, the Annual Halloween Parade! With live music from local marching bands. Such as The Kent County High School, Delmarva United and Sudlersville Middle School. On Saturday, Nov 1st, beginning at 1:30 pm at Dixon Drive off High Street in Chestertown MD!

Parade Route: We’ll gather at Dixon Drive, then march down High Street- so you won’t miss a single haunted ﬂoat or costumed character!

What to Expect

Creative Floats & performers

Live music & marching bands

Costume Contest for pets & all ages

Pinatas ﬁlled with candy!!!

Face Painting!! near Stam Hall on High St

Be Part of the Magic!

Whether you’re playing music or simply cheering from the sidewalks, you’re a star of this show. Mark your calendar, get into costume, and join us for an unforgettable, family-friendly parade that will surely send shivers up your spine! And a welcome to our Grand Marshal John Swain. John was instrumental in the founding and construction of the Sultana Project.

Want to March or Strut Your Stuff?

Costumed Participants- (solo walkers, small groups, or furry friends) can register just before the parade from 12pm to 1:15pm in front of Sacred Heart Church on High Street. Registration opens up 75 minutes before the parade!!! Must be done by 1:15 PM sharp.

Float Participants- (no preregistration necessary) but you MUST follow safety guidelines. Please keep signage minimal, avoid overt commercial or political displays, and ensure all riders stay secure. Floats will line up across from Dixon Drive on High Street. All ﬂoats should embrace the Halloween theme- spooky, fun, and of course kid friendly.