Is There Room For The Long Game? By Al Sikes

Yes, day-by-day the minutes cancel the hours. The days the months and the months the years.

The setting might be a restaurant or a dog park or just walking. Or sitting around a table with friends as each check their phones every minute or so.

My introduction was in Helsinki, Finland, “back in the day” as it is said. The Finnish economy was dominated by their flagship company, Nokia. Nokia led the world at the time in production of the most advanced cell phones. Everywhere I looked, walking or taking the Metro or well everywhere, cell phones were at the ready. Now Finland has banned them in schools except for learning purposes.

America, often prizing itself as the first mover, was a follower. The cell phone had become God and before long America was also at the altar.

Politics, of course, lagged. Political thinking almost always follows. Did we learn anything from Finland or elsewhere that made us better followers?

The beginnings were defined by chit chat and games. Now politics with its unwelcome brew of bitterness has caught on. I try to block the politicians, but their techies have become quite good at workarounds.

Relatedly, it is widely noted that our President is transactional. Even his allies agree. Daily if not more frequently he begins a negotiation on Truth Social with a long post often vilifying someone or thing. Currently shutting down the government is the provocation. The other side: well they are portrayed as barely human.

But this is just the most current episode of a transactional script. And at times it seems that his enemies (as he portrays them) serve up softballs. For example, the President says he is going to use the military to fight crime in the cities and his opposition screams back that he is violating the Constitution. Most people welcome a reduction in crime no matter how extra-legal the maneuver. The daily episodes are part of a script called “Make America Great Again”. Its author has yet to say which America he is talking about.

Jonathan Haidt’s caution as we Americans vent on social media: “We are getting dumber while machines are getting smarter.” We are caught up in the episodic, time spans need to be short, the long game is boring. Tactics over strategy—win the day.

But then we are shaken. Weekly shootings include the name Charlie Kirk. The assassination of Charlie Kirk, leader of Turning Point, got everybody’s attention and the questions seemed to eclipse all the hourly episodes. After all, the President, Vice President and most of his cabinet flew to Phoenix for the Memorial Service in Glendale.

For tens of thousands in attendance at the service it was a cathartic experience. For several dozen the whole event was useful—a political tool.

There was, most dramatically, the divide between Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, and President Trump; both speaking from the podium. A divide that put a spotlight on us—yes each one of us.

There are all sorts of divides in organized religion. But, the principal divide, as we might define it today, collides with civilization. The divide: Love or Hate!

The bible, which provided the raw material for civilization, collides with civilization as it unfolds in the politics of the day. The bible is clear on the hierarchy: Love as a value is uncontested. Hate certainly makes frequent appearances, but foundational love is the answer.

Erika Kirk, fighting for emotional control only days after her soulmate was gunned down, was also clear. She forgave the shooter. She knew that God had some things to say about civilization and she chose her words from transcendent stories.

Trump too talked about civilization’s hierarchy. After acknowledging Erika and her husband’s love of enemies, Trump said, “That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them.”

Pick your side of the divide. Don’t do it quickly, as your choice will inform the rest of your life, and our collective choice will define America. Love or hate? Friends or enemies?

Everyday life tends to work against thought—the weighing of alternatives, a measured response to the really important questions facing us. Us as more than players in a game. We as Americans living in what we call the “United States”. United!

Let me wrap up by going beyond transactions and episodes. Are we comfortable with perpetual contention? Are we comfortable with an assault on “united”? The answers should inform our role in the daily dramas. If we lose the basics, we will lose our country.