MENU

Sections

More

October 5, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

5 News Notes

Investing in Ethical Community and Civic Engagement at Washington College

by 1 Comment

Share

Pat Nugent

The public is invited to attend the October 16 meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County. Dr. Patrick Nugent, the Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Director of Civic Engagement and a Professor of Research in Political Science, will explore the past, present, and future of civic engagement at Washington College.  He will consider the particular approach to civic engagement he has invested in over the past three years and explore where it might head next.

The meeting will be on Thursday, October 16, at Sumner Hall, 206 S. Queen St. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. There will be light refreshments and an opportunity to socialize. A brief business meeting will be conducted by the club at 6:45 p.m. Dr. Nugent will speak at 7 p.m. For more information contact the Democratic Club of Kent County at [email protected].

 

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Letters to Editor

  1. A very important event. However I wonder why the Democratic Club is not working to defeat Andy Harris? I asked them that question and never received any response.

    Reply

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.