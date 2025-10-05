Investing in Ethical Community and Civic Engagement at Washington College

The public is invited to attend the October 16 meeting of the Democratic Club of Kent County. Dr. Patrick Nugent, the Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Director of Civic Engagement and a Professor of Research in Political Science, will explore the past, present, and future of civic engagement at Washington College. He will consider the particular approach to civic engagement he has invested in over the past three years and explore where it might head next.

The meeting will be on Thursday, October 16, at Sumner Hall, 206 S. Queen St. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. There will be light refreshments and an opportunity to socialize. A brief business meeting will be conducted by the club at 6:45 p.m. Dr. Nugent will speak at 7 p.m. For more information contact the Democratic Club of Kent County at [email protected].