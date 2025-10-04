Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: Rock Hall and Eastern Neck Island by Air

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Based on recent intelligence reports indicating that Rock Hall has become one of the most popular communities on the Eastern Shore in recent years, the Spy assigned Agent 86 to conduct aerial reconnaissance to capture the town and the nearby Eastern Neck Island Wildlife Refuge for a close examination of these remarkable assets.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.