October 4, 2025

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

9 Brevities

Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: Rock Hall and Eastern Neck Island by Air

by

Based on recent intelligence reports indicating that Rock Hall has become one of the most popular communities on the Eastern Shore in recent years, the Spy assigned Agent 86 to conduct aerial reconnaissance to capture the town and the nearby Eastern Neck Island Wildlife Refuge for a close examination of these remarkable assets.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.

The Spy Newspapers may periodically employ the assistance of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the clarity and accuracy of our content.

