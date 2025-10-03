Wine of the Week: Anthos Vino Rosso from Azienda Agricola Matteo Correggia Winery

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market we will taste the Anthos Vino Rosso 2024 ($ 21.50, 12% ABV%) from the Azienda Agricola Matteo Correggia winery in Canale, Piemonte, between the famed towns of Asti and Alba. Roero is the part of Piemonte that is located north of Alba, on the left bank of the Tanaro River. The distinctive abstract design of the label was inspired by the sloping hills, vineyards and orchards of Roero. “Anthos” is a prefix from the Greek for “wild flower”.

The Correggia farm dates from 1935. Fifty years later the founder’s son Matteo became the manager. He was a visionary whose dream was to put this part of Piemonte on the map and he exceeded his own expectations. In 1987, Matteo’s trio release of Anthos, Barbara d’Alba and Nebbiolo Val die Preti, was a milestone in the development of the wines of the Roero area. Matteo firmly believed Roero’s minerally sands were capable of producing wines equal to Barolo or Barbaresco. By the late 1990’s, the Correggia estate totaled 20 hectares and Correggia earned his reputation as being one of Roero’s best producers of red wine.

Sadly, fate intervened when Matteo died in 2001 from a tragic tractor accident. Like the Widow Clicquot, whose husband also died suddenly, Matteo’s widow Ornella was determined to keep both her family together and to fulfill his dreams for their estate. She began by practicing biodynamic/organic viniculture, low intervention farming and vinifying the wine in stainless steel vats. After initial help from many neighboring producers, she now relies upon a small and skilled team which includes her son Giovanni, winemaker and export manager, and daughter Brigitta. Their single vineyard portfolio of wines includes three levels of their flagship Nebbiolo, both an Arneis and a Riserva Arneis; both a Barbera and a Riserva Barbera; and both a dry and dessert Brachetto.

Emily and I tasted Anthos a few weeks ago and we felt it was perfect for our fall weather. I usually include a few tasting notes but my research discovered a heartfelt and eloquent description of Anthos by Matteo’s and Ornella’s daughter Brigitta:

“I remember that as a child I climbed on the chairs of the tasting room, without being seen by my parents in order to reach those big glasses stained of red. They emanated a completely new and charming scent for my little nose. I could smell a delicate rose perfume and I was entranced by its sweetness: it was my first encounter with a glass of Anthos. This is an illusionist wine, floral and sweet to the nose but countered by a dry taste in line with its freshness. This wine shows the illusions of preconceptions, and it fulfils all expectations and surprises at every sip. Its intriguing and fun taste combines perfectly with the spices of Asian cuisine, with fresh fish recipes or with an aperitif on a warm summer evening.”

Come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45 to see if you agree with Brigitta-

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.