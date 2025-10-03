The Botanical Art League of the Eastern Shore Presents ‘Garden Companions’ at the Talbot County Library through October

The Botanical Art League of the Eastern Shore is exhibiting paintings and drawings in an exhibit ‘Garden Companions’ at the Talbot County Library. The exhibit opened on October 1 and runs until October 30 during regular library hours. Using mediums of watercolor, colored pencil, graphite and ink, members have paired vegetables and flowers in our gardens that are beneficial to each other’s growth and health.The exhibit will move to the Queen Anne Center for the Arts in Centreville for the month of November.

Companion planting is a gardening technique where different plants are grown together to benefit one another, whether through improved growth, pest control, enhanced flavor or all of these. For example, planting marigolds alongside vegetables like tomatoes can help deter harmful insects, while basil, when planted near tomatoes, is believed to improve the flavor of the fruit and repel pests like aphids.

The benefits and modern relevance of companion gardening undoubtedly continue to exist:

Pollination – Companion plants can attract pollinators, improving crop yields.

Pest Control – Some companion plants deter pests; others attract beneficial insects that control other pests.

Weed Suppression – Companion plants help suppress weeds by creating shade.

Nutrient Enhancement – Some plants, like beans and clover, are nitrogen fixers, enriching the soil for other plants.

Soil Health – By reducing erosion, conserving moisture, and adding nutrients, companion plants can improve the soil.

Space Optimization – No matter how large or how small your garden, companion planting allows for better use of garden space.

Sustainable Agriculture – By reducing reliance on synthetic fertilizers, pesticides and other external inputs, companion planting can help protect the ecosystem of your garden.