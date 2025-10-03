Ayreheart Opens National Music Festival’s Resonance Season

Beloved Renaissance and folk music ensemble Ayreheart will pay a return visit to Chestertown, kicking off the 2025-2026 Resonance concert series on Sunday, October 26 at 3:00 pm in the Parish Hall at St. Paul’s, Kent.

Founded by Grammy-nominated lutenist/composer Ronn McFarlane, Ayreheart presents Renaissance music from the time of Shakespeare alongside traditional folk and original music performed by lute, vocals, colascione (a kind of bass lute), violin, guitar, and percussion.

“Ayreheart was an audience favorite when they performed here in 2019,” said National Music Festival Artistic Director Richard Rosenberg. “We’re thrilled that they’re returning to Chestertown to open our concert season.”

Fusing Renaissance Music With Today

The program will include music of Renaissance composers John Dowland and William Byrd alongside anonymous ballad tunes and folk songs from Renaissance England, Scotland, and Wales. The program will explore the parallels between high art music and traditional folk music of the time.

“I want 21st century listeners to hear the lute as a vibrant, modern musical instrument, able to reach their hearts and their feet, too,” said McFarlane. “Some think of the lute as an ancient instrument, fit only for the museum. But hearing the lute playing live music – both new and old – will change their minds.”

Critics have applauded Ayreheart’s unique approach. Metronome Magazine wrote, “It’s elegant storytelling that exercises your imagination and coats your senses with wonderment.” Jeremy Reynolds wrote, “Far from being outdated, Ayreheart drives the music at a light, dancing pace, constantly stepping just ahead of expectations to delight and entertain.”

Ensemble Members

Lutenist McFarlane founded Ayreheart in 2010. He is also a founding member of the Baltimore Consort, has toured 49 of the 50 United States, Canada, England, Scotland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, and has served as a guest artist with The Folger Consort and Houston Grand Opera, among others.

He will be accompanied by vocalist/guitarist Heather Aubrey Lloyd, bass, violin and colascione player Willard Morris, and percussionist Mattias Rucht.

Resonance Concert Series Season

The Resonance Concert Series brings five high-quality, intimate performances to Chestertown each year, October through April. Resonance concerts take place on Sundays at 3:00 pm in the Parish Hall at St. Paul’s, Kent. The National Music Festival is grateful to St. Paul’s for the use of this beautiful space. In the colder months, a fire in fireplace makes for a cozy atmosphere to enjoy great music.

The lineup of artists for the 2025-2026 season includes:

October 26, 2025: Ayreheart

November 16, 2025: Francesca Anderegg, violin & Joy Cline Phinney, piano

February 22, 2026: Matchstick Percussion

March 15, 2026: Jennifer Parker-Harley, flute & Camilo Carrara, guitar

April 12, 2026: Manuel Barrueco, guitar

Tickets for Ayreheart’s performance are $25 for adults and $5 for students with ID and children ages 5 to 14. Individual Resonance concert tickets may be purchased online at https://nationalmusic.us/calendar/. Tickets may also be purchased at St. Paul’s, beginning one hour prior to the concert.

Season Passes Now on Sale

Resonance Passes and 2025-2026 National Music Festival Combo Passes are on sale now at nationalmusic.us. Combo Passes include all Resonance concerts this season as well as admission to the many ticketed performances during the 2026 National Music Festival, May 31 – June 13, 2026.

Please take advantage of our new Single Sign-On (SSO) feature, an easier login method which will simplify your login experience to purchase tickets, receive ticket QR codes, make donations, and more. This new feature will allow you to log into your NMF account using your existing Google and Amazon credentials. Just log into: https://nationalmusic.us/my-account/.

The National Music Festival is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org), Kent Cultural Alliance (kentculture.org), Mid-Shore Community Foundation (mscf.org), The Peoples Bank (pbkc.com), and by tax-deductible contributions from music lovers. For more information about the Festival, visit the website at nationalmusic.us or contact [email protected] or (443)480-0221.