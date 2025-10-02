Washington College’s Lifelong Learning Academy Opens Call for New Courses 

Teach at WC ALL in the Spring 2026 Semester!

Share your knowledge and passion by teaching at Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL). We welcome instructors from all backgrounds to lead engaging courses in history, art, science, music, technology, wellness, and many more subjects! Our adult learners are curious, motivated, and eager for interactive, discussion-based classes. This is a rewarding opportunity to inspire others, connect with the community, and make a meaningful impact while doing what you love.

Our Spring 2026 proposal submission period runs through Monday, November 17th.

All age groups are invited to enjoy WC ALL classes, which are taught by community volunteers and members of the Washington College faculty with expertise in a variety of areas. Teaching with WC-ALL is a wonderful and enriching way to share your special area of knowledge or passion with a community of lifelong learners in a friendly, fully accessible setting on Washington College’s beautiful campus in Chestertown. Some courses are also conducted over Zoom. Those who may have interest in proposing and teaching a new course are invited to submit their proposals via an online form. More information, requirements, and the form can be found here.

“WC-ALL offers a unique opportunity to fulfill the well-known benefits of lifelong learning: staying intellectually alive, socially connected, and growing at every stage of life.”, said Yolanda Sanchez, WC-ALL’s Curriculum Committee Chair. “It is also about connecting with our community, exploring fascinating topics, and learning from experts who bring their knowledge and passion to every session.”

Please visit our website at Academy of Lifelong Learning to learn more about exciting events and get updates to our programs.