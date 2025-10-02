Senior Nation: Embrace Your Age, Live Your Best Life by Susan Covey

According to Leading Age, “Active Aging is a worldwide initiative that honors the spirit and contributions of older adults while encouraging active lifestyles and changing perceptions of aging.” The theme for 2025, as stated in the title of this article, aims to celebrate the positive aspects of aging, encourage healthy habits and promote the idea that aging can be an active and fulfilling experience. This year, Active Aging Week will be celebrated from October 6th through the 10th.

So, as Autumn closes in, I’d like to especially encourage everyone to reap the benefits of nature every chance you get. Scientific studies have proven that not only walking, but just being in nature has a profound positive impact on our health. Of course, we know that if we walk at least 15 minutes a day, we will have fewer diseases and are less likely to get cancer, have a lower risk of heart attack and stroke and have better bone density. But recent researchers are now demonstrating a reduction in stress, blood pressure and cholesterol levels as well as an upswing in mood and general outlook on life just because of being outside. They have also shown a link to longevity and decreased risk of mental illness and depression. (Kuo and Taylor 2004, DeVries et al. 2003) The health benefits of nature may also be relevant to injury prevention and control, diabetes, asthma, arthritis, musculoskeletal conditions, and other maladies, including cancer (Li, 2009).

Drawing attention to these benefits of outdoor leisure and recreation for improved health helps shift attention from the downstream costs of health care to the upstream efforts to prevent ill health from occurring. An upstream focus is always empowering and enables individuals to take a more prominent role in their own wellness.

Ok folks, time to get out there! We are so very fortunate to have such lovely, well-maintained nature trails in our area: Tuckahoe State Park, Adkins Arboretum, Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, Martinak State Park, Pickering Creek, and more!

Enjoy everything around you and take the time to PLAY. After all, you’re never too old to jump in the leaves!

Susan S. Covey is Director of Fitness at Acts Bayleigh Chase in Easton.