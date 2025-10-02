Join Film Industry VIP’s at Chesapeake Film Festival’s Exciting Weekend of Screenings, Q&As and Special Programs

Chesapeake Film Festival returns this October, transforming downtown Easton into a destination for film enthusiasts for its 18th season. The festival’s unique cinema programming is also attracting VIP attendees to its extraordinary lineup of shorts, documentaries, student films, and international features. Celebrated artists and film industry leaders attending include Baltimore native Vincent De Paul – two-time Emmy winner, director, actor and producer; John O’Hurley – actor and comedian well known for his portrayal of J. Peterman in the TV series Seinfeld; and Rebekah Louisa Smith, whose company The Film Festival Doctor transforms the lives of independent filmmakers by helping them navigate the global film festival circuit.

Chesapeake Film Festival is hosting film screenings in iconic Easton venues, including the Ebenezer Theater, the Academy Art Museum, and the Talbot County Free Library from Oct 10 to 12. Audiences will enjoy screenings, filmmaker introductions, and live Q&As throughout the weekend. Check the festival website for times, venues and film details. Daily highlights include:

Day One – Friday, October 10

The Chesapeake Film Festival (“CFF”) 2025 Opening Film, Loving Vincent, the world’s first animated fully painted feature film. The Oscar-nominated selection was created by a team of 125 artists from around the world – Friday, Oct 10 at 12 Noon – Ebenezer Theater..

VIP Reception — Tides and Talent, 5:30 – 7:00PM – Ebenezer Theater

Environmental Night – Featuring three exciting films & environmental advocate panel discussion, Ebenezer Theater – 7:30PM

Day Two — Saturday, October 11

Live Podcast with Actors and Filmmakers at the Talbot County Free Library at 10:30AM.

Join producer/director Kimberly Skyrme and Rose Rosen, hosts of Casting Confidential , for a dynamic live podcast with John O’Hurley, award-winning actor, host, Broadway star, and Seinfeld’s iconic “J. Peterman.” He will discuss his comedy pilot Now What? and upcoming adventure film Ring of Kibo. Both Now What and a sneak preview of Ring of Kibo will screen later that day at the Ebenezer Theater.

High Voltage Shorts follow the breakfast, introduced by local filmmaker and producer Monda Raquel Webb. This electrifying block of selected short films are followed by a Q&A moderated by Cedric Hill, celebrated writer, director and producer at the Academy Art Museum.

An additional block of short films — Stories of Love and Passion will be hosted by Amber Monet, award-winning director, editor and producer. This curated collection of shorts explores family ties, resilience, and connection at the Ebenezer Theater.

Future filmmakers will be spotlighted in a collection of Student Shorts: Next-Gen Storytelling . introduced by the Festival’s own Zane Jacquot, an active member of the programming and selection committee. Jacquot will also moderate the following Q&A at the Academy Art Museum.

Documentaries will be celebrated in two blocks, hosted by CFF’s grant writer and development committee member, Tim Smith. Beauty Through Art – Dignity Honored, includes compelling films that explore important social issues at the Talbot County Free Library. Rhythm, Motion, and Meaning explores the challenges of performing artists and is followed by a Q &A moderated by Kimberly Skyrme,, a CFF board member and veteran casting director and producer – Academy Art Museum.

Day Two also features a block of environmental films — Water, Wildlife, and the Will to Act – hosted by CFF President and award-winning filmmaker, Irene Magafan. The films are followed by a Q&A with Maggie Stogner and Dave Harp, acclaimed regional environmental filmmakers at the Talbot County Free Library.

Saturday concludes with the theme Truth on Trial with the screening of Anatomy of a Fall which won Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or in 2023. CFF’s artistic and executive director introduces the provocative selection at the Ebenezer Theater at 6:15PM.

Day Three — Sunday, October 12

The festival continues to celebrate an additional block of short films on Day Three with From Giggles to Goosebumps. CFF board member Monda Raquel Webb returns to introduce this lively mix of films and to lead a filmmaker Q&A at the Ebenezer Theater.

One Fragile Bond is the festival theme given to the Maryland Premiere of Strangers, CFF’s narrative feature and filmmaker Harold Jackson III’s intimate portrait of marriage. The film is introduced by producer, writer and director Ted Adams III and is followed by a Q&A with Jackson at the Ebenezer Theater.

Festival Artistic & Executive Director Cid Collins Walker introduces CFF’s closing film Holding Liat. The director, Brandon Kramer is a Washington, DC-based filmmaker recognized for telling personal stories about complex social issues. This new 2025 film is a moving documentary about one family’s fight for their kidnapped loved one and the future of their homes. Ebenezer Theater, Sunday, Oct 12 at 4:15PM.

Chesapeake Film Festival invites you to join this celebrated Eastern Shore Cultural Tradition

With programs spanning love, resilience, the environment, and global justice, the 2025 Chesapeake Film Festival offers something for everyone. Tickets are still available for the popular VIP Reception from 5:30 -7:00 pm, on Friday, October 10– the festival’s opening night. All-access pass ticket holders are VIPs and will have the opportunity to meet filmmakers, enjoy local cuisine and celebrate opening night in style. All-Access Passes are available at www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com. In addition to the VIP opening event, the pass includes admission to all films, speakers and panels throughout the three-day film festival.

We extend heartfelt thanks to our generous sponsors, partners, and patrons for making this event possible.

For tickets and full schedule, visit ChesapeakeFilmFestival.com.