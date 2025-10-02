Agatha Christie’s Murder On The Orient Express at Church Hill Theatre Opens October 17

Church Hill Theatre is delighted to offer its production of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express from October 17 to November 2. Unexpected roof repairs delayed the original opening scheduled for September 12.

The stage play is an adaptation by the hilarious American playwright Ken Ludwig, who was asked to take on the project by the Christie estate. Director Kat Melton will propel her cast on a vintage steam locomotive through the snowy alps. Her use of sound, lights and projections will have you on the edge of your seat as Hercule Poirot uses his “little grey cells” to solve yet another mysterious death!

Even if you have read the book a dozen times, the plot remains a real tease, as almost every passenger has a reason to murder the odious American businessman, Samuel Ratchett. Hercule Poirot’s interviews soon uncover connections to a past kidnapping case and other secrets. Passengers include titled Europeans, several Americans, and many with hidden identities. Melton has made room for several smaller parts that enrich the plot and the production. These other passengers, the ensemble, help move along the action—and the scenery. The clues mount up, but is anyone telling the truth? Bien sûr, Poirot will of course prevail!

The strong production team is especially proud of the set and effects that really bring a steam locomotive and luxury passenger cars onto the stage. Almost all of our original cast members adjusted their schedules to catch this train but a few understudy substitutions of equally talented actors have been required. The entire cast and crew know this could be your “favorite-ever” show. It runs from October 17 to November 2, with shows at 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 pm on Sundays. Tickets are available now online at https://www.churchhilltheatre.org/shows/tickets/ or by calling the box office at 410-556-6003. If you had tickets for the original September show, you should already have been contacted by the box office to arrange new dates. If there is any confusion, please call the office.

Church Hill Theatre would like to express its grateful thanks to all of the friends and patrons who supported us during the repair process. Your kind words and financial generosity have been heartwarming. THE SHOW WILL GO ON!!!