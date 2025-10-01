“The Elephant Man” Opens Friday at Garfield Theatre

Featuring a stellar cast of actors and incredible direction, the Garfield Center for the Arts’ production of Bernard Pomerance’s “The Elephant Man” opens this Friday and runs Friday and Saturday nights at 8 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM, until October 19th.

Playing the title role of Merrick in the Garfield Center production is Ben VanNest. In the role of Frederick Treves is Brad Chaires. Performing as Carr-Gomm, Superintendent of the London Hospital, is Matt Folker. Playing Ross, the freak show operator and emcee, is Patrick Pearce.

Debra McGuire will play several characters, including the Policeman, the actress Mrs. Kendal, and a Nurse. Brianna Johnson plays several roles, including the First Pinhead, the orderly Snork and financier Lord John. Sheila Austrian will also play several roles, including Pinhead Manager, the Conductor, Bishop Walsham How, and the Countess. Cecile Davis will perform in the roles of the Second Pinhead, the Porter, and Princess Alexandria.

Director for The Elephant Man, and the production’s Lighting Designer is E.T. (Talley) Wilford. Talley currently serves as the Artistic Director of Groove Theatre through the Factory Arts Project. For the Groove, he directed many productions including The Jungle Book, The Yellow Boat, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and Torch Song. He also directed productions of Peter and the Starcatcher, The Rocky Horror Show and many of the Stephen Sondheim titles for various other theatres. This is his first production for the Garfield Center.

Other production staff credits include Costume Designer Cecile Davis, Stage Manager Natilee Keating, and Assistant Director and Assistant Stage Manager Galen Marquess. Producers are Steven Arnold, Nic Carter and the Garfield Center for the Arts, and media graphics and playbills are by Francoise Sullivan.

For tickets, visit www.garfieldcenter.org anytime, or call 410-810-2060 on Wednesdays, Thursdays or Fridays from 10 AM to 3 PM.