Sultana’s Second Annual Harvest Party in the Wetlands Saturday!

The Sultana Education Foundation is thrilled to announce its second annual Harvest Party in the Wetlands, set to take place on October 4, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. This family-friendly event will be held at the Preserve and promises an afternoon of festive fun and seasonal celebration.

The Harvest Party will feature a vibrant lineup of activities and entertainment, including:

Live Music: Enjoy performances by the popular bluegrass band, Flatland Drive, bringing lively tunes and a warm atmosphere to the event.

Food and Beverages: Savor delicious freshly shucked oysters, pizza, and a variety of regional beer as well as non-alcoholic drinks.

Face Painting: Kids (and adults) can get creative with whimsical face painting with a focus on the critters of the Preserve.

Petting Zoo: Get up close and personal with friendly farm animals in our petting zoo.

Pumpkin Painting: Children can unleash their artistic side by painting their very own pumpkin.

Pumpkin Bocce: Try your hand at this fun, festive twist on the classic game.

This Harvest Party is a perfect way to celebrate the beauty of the season in Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve. Whether you’re a nature enthusiast, a local resident, or simply looking for a fun family outing, this event has something for everyone. The event is free to the public.

For more information about the Harvest Party in the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve or the Sultana Education Foundation, please visit www.sultanaeducation.org.